Noida-Greater Noida Expressway revamp on cards for better traffic flow, commuter safety

The Noida authority has decided to revamp the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which witnesses traffic congestion daily, particularly during peak hours, and is accident prone in places owing to lack of signboards and requisite markers, said officials in the know of the matter on Wednesday. According to traffic police’s conservative estimates, around 100,000 commuters use the Noida expressway daily, as it also connects to the 165km Yamuna Expressway. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The authority had earlier hired the Regional Centre for Urban and Environmental Studies (RCUES) to conduct a survey of the expressway and it suggested multiple measures to streamline traffic and also reduce congestion. The authority is now likely to issue a fresh tender to select an expert agency that will carry out the modifications suggested in the survey.

“We will take multiple measures as suggested in the survey with an aim to improve traffic flow and ensure the safety of motorists on the 25km Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. These changes will include introducing proper markings and signage to clearly indicate entry and exit points for various sectors, besides addressing current challenges caused by inadequate lighting and lack of signage,” said Lokesh M, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway is a key road in the city connecting dozens of areas of Noida and Greater Noida besides accommodating millions of long-distance travellers.

While conducting the survey, RCUES observed several deficiencies such as missing cats eye reflectors that are vital for night visibility, and the absence of proper indicators or signboards alerting drivers to entry and exit points.

The survey also found that bollards, essential for lane demarcation and safety, were also missing in several places.

“The RCUES also studied the traffic movement on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway for two days before compiling its report. The survey study was conducted during both night and day as the authority is keen on ensuring the safety for motorists on this road. The survey brought to the fore multiple issues including improperly marked lane edges, inadequate width of lane markings, and the absence of medians, reflectors, and kilometre markers,” said Lokesh M.

The RCUES said that there is a requirement for more signboards on the expressway. Also, lane-changing zones are undefined thereby complicating access to sector entry points.

“These deficiencies will be rectified in accordance with the Indian Road Congress (IRC) manual, which specifies standards for expressways, including proper lane markings, crash barriers, lighting, and signboards. Adhering to these standards will enhance safety and efficiency on the expressway, bringing it in line with best practices,” said another Noida authority official, asking not to be named.

The survey noted 12 advertisement boards inside crash barriers, eight poles for the integrated smart traffic management system (ISTMS), and 21 poles for signage.

Apart from these, there are 13 foot overbridges (FOBs) and 19-20 public toilets and urinals along the expressway, most there is no proper signage to alert drivers to their presence.

The authority said these public services will be clearly marked for the benefit of commuters, especially at night.

An accident on August 14, 2024, in which three students lost their lives after their car collided with a pole and a crash barrier on expressway, prompted the Noida authority to conduct the survey. The authority officials realised the dangers posed by poorly placed structures and the need for immediate action.

Based on the survey findings, the authority will prepare a presentation and submit a cost estimate to one of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) for review. Upon approval, tenders will be floated, and work is expected to begin promptly. The upgrades are projected to be completed within six months once the contractor is selected.