Noida: Residents report dirty, smelly water in Sec-47

Noida: Residents in Sector 47 allege that they are getting a dirty and foul-smelling water supply to their homes, with some claiming the issue has recurred intermittently over the past two to three years. The Noida authority, however, clarified that pipelines were flushed just two days ago to clear residual dirt. (HT Photos)

The Noida authority, however, clarified that pipelines were flushed just two days ago to clear residual dirt.

Avanish Singh, a resident of Sector 47 who filed a complaint with the Noida authority on Monday, said, “For the last two to three years, this has been a recurring issue. The water we get is smelly, and the colour is off,” Singh said.

In the complaint, seen by HT, Singh has said the water supplied through the municipal network sometimes had an “abnormal and foul smell” and it could be contaminated or that sewage could be entering the water distribution system.

According to residents, in the latest occurrence, the water supply which appeared normal on Tuesday morning after the flushing turned dirty and foul-smelling again by evening.

One resident, requesting anonymity, who had recently told HT that her grandson contracted typhoid and that she suspected water supply could have been a contributing factor, said, “We got the water tested on Tuesday. The TDS (total dissolved solids) levels and everything else were fine. However, by evening, the water supply was again smelly and foul,” the resident said.

The resident welfare association (RWA) said it continues to receive complaints from multiple households. “We urge the Noida authority to get water tested and share the results,” said Sanjay Singh Chauhan, secretary, Sector 47 RWA.

Prem Sen, senior manager, Jal Vibhag, Noida authority, said, “We got the flushing done on Monday, which essentially clears out any residual water or dirt in the pipe. The water and sewer lines are separate. So, the mixing is not possible. Sometimes, when residents turn on the water when there is no supply, the motor pulls in the dirt present in the line,” he said.

The safety of water supply in Noida is tested every month, he added.

In a notice, issued on Monday to Sector 47 residents and seen by HT, the Noida authority’s water division attributed difficulties in locating possibly damaged or leaking water connections to residents’ encroachments.

“Due to the water supply line being buried under the encroached area, it is impossible to locate damaged or leaking water connections,” the notice said, adding that resolving complaints related to dirty water from the sector was not possible until such issues were addressed.