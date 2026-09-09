Noida’s sectors 51 and 82 hit by water shortage, low supply pressure

Residents of sectors 51 and 82, which house multi-storey housings, have complained of inadequate water supply and low-pressure during supply over the past week, resulting in residents of upper floors getting no supply at all. Further, residents of Sector 51 alleged that inadequate supply has been a perennial issue, with no resolution in sight.

Further, residents of Sector 51 alleged that inadequate supply has been a perennial issue, with no resolution in sight.

“For the past three to four days, there has been very low water pressure. Societies around us are also facing the same issue. The water is not reaching residents living on the fourth floor and above. The quality of water is also not great (dirty colour). We have been requesting a new pipeline because the existing pipeline is very old, which affects the quality of water,” said Mayank Chauhan, president of the Sector 82 Udyog Vihar residents’ welfare association (RWA).

Sector 51 was developed around 2002 and houses around 18,000 residents, mostly in individual residences, while Sector 82 was developed around 2003and houses around 23,000 residents, mostly in low-rise apartments.

Amit Kumar, RWA president of HIG Swarnim Vihar in Sector 82, said, “Three to four days ago, there was a pressure issue and water was not reaching the tanks located on the terrace. When we contacted Noida Authority officials, they told us that water was being supplied from their end.”

In Sector 51, residents of Kendriya Vihar said the society continues to receive only a part of its water requirement from the Noida water department.

“We need about 7 lakh litres of water in this society. We receive about 50% of it from the Noida jal department. This has been going on for decades and we have been requesting a solution for years,” said Sharad Jain, general secretary, Kendriya Vihar, Sector 51.

Prem Sen, senior manager, Noida jal department, said there was a temporary issue with two tubewells on Monday.

“There was some issue with the water supply on Monday. Two of our tubewells had broken down due to a fault. It should be resolved soon. In Sector 51, a tender for a new water pipeline is currently underway. The work has been halted temporarily as no work can be carried out during rainy weather,” he said.