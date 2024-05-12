Noida: Varsity employee, mother held for killing his 30-year-old girlfriend

The Gautam Budha Nagar police on Saturday said it arrested a 32-year-old man and his 59-year-old mother for the murder of a 30-year-old woman, who was found dead inside a cemented water tank of Gautam Buddha University hostel in Ecotech 1 of Greater Noida on Monday night. Even locals were unaware of her true identity since Kapil had introduced Poonam as his wife to everyone, the officer said. (HT Photo)

The deceased woman was identified as Poonam Yadav, who was from Ballia. The suspects were identified as Sumitra, and her son Kapil, a fourth-grade employee of the hostel. All three lived in the domestic staff quarters of the hostel, said police.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to police, the woman was killed by the two following a quarrel, adding that Poonam and Kapil lived together.

According to police, during a scuffle late Sunday night, Sumitra and Kapil allegedly strangled Poonam and banged her head repeatedly against the floor until she became unconscious.

The suspects then dumped the body in the water tank on the fourth-floor of the university, officers said, adding that later that night, police were informed that a woman’s body was floating in the water tank of Gautam Buddha University’s M Block hostel.

“Around 10.30pm, when the water motor pump of the hostel malfunctioned, a student went to check the water tank on the terrace. When he opened the main hole, he found the woman’s body floating inside,” station house officer (Ecotech 1) Anuj Kumar shared.

Probe revealed that Kapil, who was separated from his wife Kaushal, was living with Poonam for the last one year.

Even locals were unaware of her true identity since Kapil had introduced Poonam as his wife to everyone, the officer said.

“ During the heated argument when Poonam slapped Sumitra, the quarrel accelerated, and both mother and son assaulted her…,” said SHO Kumar, adding that the duo later fled the spot after dumping the body.

A murder case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered on Saturday.