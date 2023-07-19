NPCL deputes network surveillance teams to address power issues in Greater Noida

The Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) has taken a proactive step to address power-related issues and minimize frequent power outages in Greater Noida, officials said. To achieve this, they have deployed network surveillance teams in all six divisions: Kasna, Urban 2, Urban 1, Surajpur 1, Surajpur 2, and Greater Noida West, officials aware of the development added. To create awareness about this initiative, NPCL is making public announcements on the vehicles used by the teams, ensuring the message reaches the masses. (Representative Image)

Each of the six teams comprises two members who move on two-wheelers, swiftly rectifying power supply faults across different areas of Greater Noida. Equipped with the necessary tools and equipment, these teams aim to alleviate power-related problems, especially during the monsoon season.

Manoj Jha, the spokesperson for Noida Power Company Limited, said, “Our six network surveillance teams are dedicated to identifying faults that lead to power outages, overloadings, and other issues, such as damaged underground cables, open joints, and faulty electrical equipment like feeder pillars and transformers. Once a fault is detected, the teams promptly undertake repairs and corrective measures to ensure consumers’ seamless experience.”

Jha further added that the teams consist of skilled workers, including linemen and helpers, who are provided with vehicles for easy access to designated areas to check for faults. “This initiative not only addresses power issues swiftly, especially in the hot and humid climate, but also enhances electrical network safety,” he said.

Before this deployment, NPCL had conducted awareness campaigns in Greater Noida, issuing guidelines and safety measures for power consumers to follow during the monsoon.