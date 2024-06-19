Over 400 vehicles fined for illegal hooters, sirens and signals

The Noida police has intensified its drive against vehicles using illegal hooters, beacons, sirens and government stickers and fined at least 447 vehicles caught sporting these items. Noida traffic police check vehicles for hooters, beacons, sirens, and stickers at Rajanigandha Chowk on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“Over the past 14 days, 77 fines were issued for hooter sirens, 23 for having police colours and three for sporting labels/stickers of Uttar Pradesh/Government of India on both two wheelers and four wheelers,” a senior police officer said, asking not to be named.

This drive, which was launched by Noida traffic police on June 11, will continue till June 25, said the officer.

HT reported on June 16 about the launch of the drive and also that the police notified that till that day since the launch of the drive, the traffic police issued 238 fines for using hooters, 87 for using police stickers, and 1,554 for displaying UP and central government stickers on vehicles.

An official who was part of the drive said violators were found giving illogical excuses when traffic police stopped them to issue a fine.

“When we ask these violators why they are using illegal hooters and stickers, they have some excuse or the other,” said an official who is part of the drive.