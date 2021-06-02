Overnight rains bring mercury down by 7°C in Noida

Noida: The mercury fell by seven degrees Celsius on Tuesday in Noida due to rains and thunderstorm on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The weather analysts said that the light rains may continue for another two days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the thunder activities were due to the easterly winds, a low pressure line in the region meeting an active western disturbance.

“It was a thunder activity and not a pre-monsoon activity. There is a low pressure trough line from Punjab to north-western Madhya Pradesh, and along with the western disturbance it led to the thunderstorm and rains. The maximum impact was observed on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The light rains may continue for another two days. However, mercury will start rising from June 4 by four to five degrees,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

The average wind speed in the region is 30 kmph that kept the air quality under check, IMD said.

According to IMD, Noida recorded maximum and minimum temperatures at 33.3 degrees Celsius (°C) and 20.4°C on Tuesday against 40.1 and 27.1°C a day earlier. The average rainfall in Noida was recorded at 0.5mm during the past 24 hours while the neighbouring Safdarjung recorded 15.6mm of rainfall. At Safdarjung, considered average for NCR, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 33.6°C and 17.6°C, respectively.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad improved slightly on Tuesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on Tuesday was 127 against 156 (both ‘moderate’) a day earlier. The AQI of Greater Noida was 138 against 166 a day earlier, while Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 122 against 192 a day earlier.