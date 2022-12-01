Police track down 1crore jewelry bag mistakenly left in cab

The Noida police tracked down within four hours a bag containing jewelry worth more than ₹1crore that a family mistakenly left behind in a private cab.

Nikhilesh Kumar Sinha, a non-resident Indian from the United Kingdom, had come to Greater Noida West with his family a few days ago for his daughter’s wedding. On Wednesday, a cab dropped them at a hotel in Gaur Sarovar Portico at 3pm, but they soon realised they had forgotten their jewellery bag in the vehicle’s trunk. Since they did not have the cab driver’s contact number, they contacted the police.

Anil Rajput, station house officer of Bisrakh police station, said, “We took three steps. We first checked the vehicle number, which the complainant had provided us, on the Parivahan app. We found the registration certificate details, where a contact number was listed. We contacted that number but it belonged to a broker. We then checked the address on the registration certificate. But it didn’t belong to the driver and maps were showing a different address in some narrow lanes of a village.”

The police then sent a team and contacted the private cab operator’s headquarters in Gurugram and tracked the cab’s live location to Lal Kuan in Ghaziabad. The police team also got the driver’s contact details from the cab operator and contacted the driver, asking him to come to the police station.

Police said the driver was unaware that the bag was left behind in his car and was on another duty. “The driver checked the trunk and told us the bag was still locked. The bag was brought to the police station and opened in front of the complainants, who confirmed that all their belongings worth ₹1crore were in it,” said Rajput.

Sinha said, “We had given up hope that we would get our belongings back. However, we got the bag back before 9pm on Wednesday with all the jewelry in it. Things have completely changed here since we moved abroad 25 years ago. We are very thankful for the agility and earnestness with which Noida police helped us.”