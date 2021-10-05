Rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh's Noida brings down temperature

Parts of Noida near Delhi recorded rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm on Tuesday evening. The humid weather in Uttar Pradesh district turned soothing and cloud cover soon resulted in showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at some places in Uttar Pradesh.

In its weather bulletin on Tuesday evening, the IMD had reported rainfall and thundershowers at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and other states in the last 24 hours.

It said that maximum temperature was above normal at many places in in western Uttar Pradesh in the above-mentioned period.

In Delhi, the mercury rose by a few notches, with the minimum temperature settling at 29 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity on Tuesday morning was recorded at 71 per cent, according to IMD.

The minimum temperature on Monday had settled at 25.7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was recorded at 36.4 degrees Celsius.