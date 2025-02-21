Road over Shahberi drain to ease traffic in Crossings Republik

The municipal corporation has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for strengthening the Shahberi drain from near the ABES college intersection up to the Shahberi culvert to bring relief from urban flooding and has also proposed the construction of an “elevated motorable road” to bring relief from traffic congestion, the officials said on Thursday. The project spans approximately 1.5-2 km, running from the ABES College intersection to the Shahberi culvert (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The project spans approximately 1.5-2 km, running from the ABES College intersection to the Shahberi culvert. The stretch, which connects commuters from National Highway 9 to Greater Noida (West) and passes in front of Crossings Republik township, currently suffers from severe traffic congestion due to its narrow two-lane design.

“There has been a lot of issue due to traffic snarls and congestions, so a motorable road above the drain is also proposed as part of the project. This will be apart from the already existing road,” said Vikramaditya Malik, municipal commissioner.

The plan has undergone multiple changes over time due to various administrative and logistical hurdles, officials said. “The plans for the project changed several times. Earlier, some other agency was working on a part of the drain, so the length was changed. In between, the executing agency also changed. The proposal was further changed when we received suggestions from public representatives and the public for the construction of a motorable road. Then, the plan got delayed as the model code of conduct was also imposed on two different occasions. Finally, we sent the updated DPR last week,” Malik added.

Parallel infra plans by Greater Noida authority

The jurisdiction of the Shahberi road changes at the culvert. While the stretch from ABES College to the culvert falls under Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation, the section beyond it comes under Gautam Budh Nagar. The Greater Noida Authority has also proposed the construction of an elevated road over the existing Shahberi village road, which is known for heavy congestion. Officials believe that once both the Ghaziabad and Greater Noida road projects are completed, thousands of daily commuters will benefit.

Environmental concerns over drain coverage

However, environmentalists have raised concerns over the project’s impact on drainage and flood management. Covering the drain to construct the road may hinder de-silting operations and lead to water stagnation, they say. “The agencies should seek legal opinion before going ahead with the project if it involves covering the drain for the construction of the motorable road. The project should also include a de-silting plan as well. However, a road in the area is much needed as many commuters face traffic issues,” said Sushil Raghav, a city-based environmentalist.

Past NGT order on drain restoration

In February 2023, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed Ghaziabad authorities to restore the Sahibabad drain and make it pollution-free and encroachment-free, following a petition.

The petitioner had alleged that various commercial establishments had illegally covered drains for parking and other private uses, with municipal permissions enabling these encroachments.