Safety concerns after height barrier on Dadri road collapses

A rusted iron barrier installed on Dadri Main Road in front of the Botanical Garden Metro Station collapsed last week, officials said on Tuesday. The broken and rusted structure has since been moved onto the central verge. “This is a main road, and thousands of motorists ply on this route. If the barrier collapses onto moving vehicles or pedestrians, it could lead to a serious accident. It needs to be replaced entirely, not just repaired,” said Amit Chauhan, another commuter. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

The barrier was originally installed in 2022 by the Noida Authority in coordination with traffic police to restrict entry of heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks onto a lane that forces a U-turn on the carriageway towards Sector 37, in an effort to regulate traffic around the busy intersection.

The location, officials said, is critical as it serves as a vital link on DSC Road, connecting commuters from Sector 37 and Bhangel towards GIP Mall, Sector 18, and Sector 16. The corridor witnesses a steady flow of vehicles throughout the day, including cars, auto-rickshaws, bike taxis, and delivery fleets.

Heavy vehicles are required to divert left and pass through the Botanical Garden Metro Station’s parking area before rejoining the main road. Only light motor vehicles are permitted to pass under the barrier.

Commuters said the structure has visibly been in a state of disrepair for months.

“The barrier was in bad condition for many months as it was rusted. It had multiple joints because it collapsed several times earlier as well. Each time, workers do temporary repairs and reinstall it, but such fixes have failed to address the underlying structural weakness,” said Yogesh Kumar, a regular commuter.

A bike taxi driver operating near the metro station stressed the urgency of a permanent intervention. “This is a main road, and thousands of motorists ply on this route. If the barrier collapses onto moving vehicles or pedestrians, it could lead to a serious accident. It needs to be replaced entirely, not just repaired,” said Amit Chauhan, another commuter.

Residents of Sector 30 also pointed to the need for routine inspection and preventive maintenance of public infrastructure, especially in high-traffic zones.

Krishna Karunesh, chief executive officer of the Noida Authority, said, “We have directed the staff to inspect the site and take necessary corrective measures at the earliest.”