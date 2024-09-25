Second edition of UP international trade show kicks off today in Greater Noida

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar will open the second edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday, in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and Uttar Pradesh industries minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, among other dignitaries, district officials said on Tuesday. According to Rakesh Kumar, chairman IEML, UPITS 2024 is expected to witness 100,000 B2B visitors and 350,000 B2C visitors from 80 countries. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Jointly organised by the Uttar Pradesh government and India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML), the trade show will run until September 29, and showcase a diverse range of trade and cultural exhibits, with a particular focus on Uttar Pradesh’s local industries, said officials, adding that Vietnam has been highlighted as the partner country for this year’s edition.

In a pre-event briefing on Tuesday at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) minister Rakesh Sachan said this year’s trade show is expected to significantly outperform last year’s event.

“The UPITS has become a symbol of UP’s economic growth. We anticipate 500,000 visitors and 2,000 exhibitors showcasing their products this year and so far, around 350 buyers from 70 countries have registered. We expect that the numbers will surpass previous year’s figures,” said Sachan.

“Last year, 300,000 people attended the event, which generated a business of ₹ 6,000 crore. This year, we are optimistic about exceeding both the footfall and the revenue,” Sachan said.

The minister also stressed on the importance of one district one product (ODOP) initiative, anticipating greater success and more international orders. Urging the public, especially those in the National Capital Region (NCR), to visit the trade show, he said the event will contribute significantly to the state’s goal of achieving a $1 trillion economy.

“We are confident that UPITS 2024 will surpass last year’s success, both in terms of footfall and business transactions. The ODOP initiative will receive greater visibility and international orders this time. I urge people, especially those in the NCR, to attend in large numbers,” Sachan said.

According to Rakesh Kumar, chairman IEML, UPITS 2024 is expected to witness 100,000 B2B visitors and 350,000 B2C visitors from 80 countries. The focus sectors for this year’s event include agriculture, e-commerce, electronics, fisheries, handloom, textile, horticulture, leather industry, ODOP, retail, sports, tourism, toy, MSMEs, and Khadi, he said.

On September 27, a fashion show will be organised in the main hall of the India Expo Mart and on September 28, commerce minister Piyush Goyal will attend the event.

To be sure, at UPITS 2024, 15 halls at the India Expo Mart will be dedicated to showcasing a variety of sectors and developments from Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, a variety of cultural and entertainment events are planned to elevate the visitor experience at UPITS 2024.

Highlights include live performances that celebrate UP’s vibrant cultural heritage, featuring a special ‘Khadi Fashion Show’ showcasing traditional craftsmanship. Besides, a spectacular ‘laser show’ and several knowledge sessions will further enrich the event, said officials on Tuesday.

A diverse range of food stalls will offer visitors a culinary experience that highlights the flavours of Uttar Pradesh. Traditional dishes like ”Kanpur’s chaat”, “Lucknow’s Tunday kebabs”, “Agra’s petha” and ”Banaras’s paan”will be on the menu.

To ensure smooth traffic flow, a free shuttle service will operate from Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan (Jor Bagh Metro), Botanical Garden Metro, and Pari Chowk to the venue. Additionally, a medical desk will be set up on the ground floor of India Expo Mart to assist visitors.

“We have made comprehensive arrangements for hassle-free commuting and parking. Traffic police will be deployed to ensure smooth flow, and shuttle services will further ease the visitor experience”, said district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma.

Entry to the event will be free, and timings will be from 11 am to 3pm for business delegates and from 3pm to 10pm for the general public, said officials.