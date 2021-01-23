IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Section 144 imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar, police on high alert

Noida: In light of the recent bomb scares, the farmers’ protests and Republic Day, the Noida police commissionerate has imposed Section 144 in Gautam Budh Nagar district till January 31
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:51 PM IST

Noida: In light of the recent bomb scares, the farmers’ protests and Republic Day, the Noida police commissionerate has imposed Section 144 in Gautam Budh Nagar district till January 31.

At least two bomb hoaxes have been reported in Noida in the past three days, leaving the police on high alert just days ahead of January 26.

In a notice issued by the Noida police department, all measures for security are being taken to ensure security for Republic Day. Police said that suspicious activities by notorious elements are a probability in light of these approaching events.

“Private drones will be in operation till February 3. No protests, strikes, demonstrations or road blocks will be allowed during this period, and people will not be allowed to carry sticks or any other harmful weapons, whether licensed or not, in any public, private or government office,” said Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police, law and order, Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police are also asking people to refrain from sharing content online that can cause unrest or public disturbance, while celebratory firing and public consumption of alcohol have also been disallowed.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits a gathering of more than four persons without permission, has been imposed till January 31 and violators will be booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are conducting extensive checking drives at crowded public places like malls and metro stations while our teams remain vigilant,” said deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, Rajesh S.

Checking has been ramped up at border areas as well, while units from the dog squad are actively patrolling in the city. Police personnel in civil clothes have also been stationed across the district.

noida news

