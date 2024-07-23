Sector 117 residents allege minors engaging in vehicle theft

Noida: Residents of Noida’s Sector 117 have turned a concerned lot since coming across an incident of vehicle theft recently that allegedly involved some suspected minors. From allegedly doing recce around a parked motorbike to taking away the vehicle, the CCTV cameras captured the entire incident, said Sector 117 RWA president. (HT Photo)

According to members of Sector 117 Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), three young boys were noticed stealing a motorbike from their sector, and the entire incident got captured on CCTV cameras of the area.

Police, meanwhile, have assured them of taking the incident seriously.

“On July 9, a resident’s bike was stolen from outside his residence. On the CCTV footage, it was found that a group of three young boys, aged between eight to 12, were involved in it,” said Kosinder Yadav, president, Sector 117 RWA.

“From doing recce around a parked motorbike to going ahead and stealing the vehicle, the CCTV cameras have captured the entire incident where the minor boys are seen vehicle lifting in the sector,” he added.

Shobhit Rathore, the victime who lost the bike, said that on approaching police, he was told to file the first information report online.

“Police response has been slow. The involvement of minors complicates the matter. But we cannot let this continue. We need more patrolling and strict action to ensure the safety of our belongings,” he added.

“It is also quite possible that the kids must have been directed by someone from nearby. It is very important to curb such incidents and catch these minor thieves and expose the network,” said Awadhesh Kumar Pathak, another member of the local RWA, adding that they did approach the police about it.

In May, iron rebars were stolen from under-construction housing plots in the sector wherein the CCTV grabs showed a couple of minor boys indulging in the theft, the RWA president added.

Police, meanwhile, have assured residents that the incident is being taken seriously.

“We have increased patrolling in the area and are working on gathering more information about the individuals involved. We suspect they are from a nearby settlement (slums). Dealing with minors requires a different approach. But we are committed to resolve this issue and ensure residents’ safety,” said Shavya Goyal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP)-3, Noida.