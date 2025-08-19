Sewer tank deaths: Noida authority acts against 3 officials

Noida The Noida authority on Monday took disciplinary action against three officials by suspending a junior engineer for three months, issuing show-cause notice to senior manager of Water and Sewer Division-I, and a manager receiving an adverse entry in his service record, officials said. The action came a day after two sanitation workers died during cleaning of a sewage tank in a Sector 115-located pumping station. (HT Photos)

The action came a day after two sanitation workers died during cleaning of a sewage tank in a Sector 115-located pumping station.

The action followed an internal inquiry establishing officials’ negligence leading to the incident, as the supervision was poor at the site, said officials.

“Based on the probe report submitted by the additional CEO, the junior engineer (contractual) has been suspended for three months, a manager has received an adverse entry in his service record, and the senior manager of Water and Sewer Division-I has been issued a show-cause notice,” said Noida authority’s chief executive officer Lokesh M.

The CEO has also announced compensation of ₹6 lakh for each of the two families apart from ₹50,000 for last rites, and also assured a contractual job for one dependent of the deceased, said officials.

In the incident, two cousins, names, Khushal Singh, 24, Vikas Singh, 26, both residents of Sector 49, died as they fell unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes inside the sewage tank. Officials said one of them (Khushal) slipped during tank cleaning and the other (Vikas) collapsed after entering the tank while trying to rescue him.

“Both of them were rushed to a nearby hospital but they were declared dead on arrival,” said another Noida authority official.

The victims’ family filed a complaint alleging that the workers had been sent into the tank without protective gears. A first information report (FIR) was registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections for culpable homicide and relevant labour law provisions. Two contractors, who engaged the workers, were later arrested from their homes in Noida and Bulandshahr.

Noida authority denied the allegation of negligence by contractors, claiming that safety masks and equipment had been provided. Officials suggested that the floor of the tank might have been slippery due to recent rains.