Residents of posh Noida high rise attack each other over taking pet dog in lift

Two residents of a high-rise society in Noida attacked each other after a dispute between them over taking a pet dog in the lift turned violent on Monday, said police officials. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV cameras of the lift and a video of the same has gone viral on social media. screengrab of the CCTV footage.(Twitter)

The incident occurred at Parx Laureate society in Sector 108, Noida on Monday evening.

"A woman in her late 40s had taken the lift from the basement, along with her teenage daughter and a pet dog. At the ground floor, a couple in their 60s wanted to get into the lift but asked the woman to get out because she was with her pet dog. An argument escalated between the woman and the man," said a senior police official aware of the matter.

While the aged man is a retired IAS officer, the woman's husband is a businessman, added the official.

"In the footage, the former IAS official can be seen pulling out his phone while the woman is waiting at the lift door. The woman grabs the former IAS officer's phone and throws it away, prompting the man to hit the woman. The woman then asked her daughter to call her husband. Within minutes, the woman's husband enters the scene and can be seen attacking the former IAS officer inside the lift. At this point, security guards and other staff of the society intervene and take both parties out of the lift," said the officer.

Following the incident, local police officers rushed to the spot after being informed by staffers of the society.

"Both sides had a discussion at the society premises in presence of police officers on Monday night. They have decided not to take legal action and both parties have given it in writing that they have resolved the matter among themselves. No complaint has been received from either side on this matter," said Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida.

The high-rise society where the incident took place is considered one of the several posh societies located in the city, with each flat priced at over ₹5 crore.

