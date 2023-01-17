State consumer forum asks Greater Noida authority to comply with earlier orders to allot plot to Delhi resident

The Uttar Pradesh consumer dispute redressal commission on Tuesday directed the Greater Noida authority to ensure ”100% compliance” of earlier orders and address the grievance of a complainant, who missed out on the allotment of an industrial plot in 2014, and has been suffering for about two decades since then due to the ”negligence” of authority officials.

It further ordered that petitioner Mahesh Mitra will approach the Greater Noida authority chief executive officer on January 19, 2023, to get his issue resolved and a plot allotted in his name.

“The CEO of the Greater Noida authority will consider all the documents placed before him/her and will take a decision ensuring 100% compliance of the judgment and order passed by National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission in Delhi on May 30, 2014 (the order was to allot a plot to Mitra). The decision taken by CEO of the Greater Noida authority as indicated here will be placed before this bench along with the affidavit by January 23, 2023. List this case before this bench at 2pm on 30.1.2023,” said state consumer commission order.

The state commission order came in response to a “recall plea” filed by the Greater Noida authority against an order by the Gautam Budh Nagar district dispute redressal commission on January 7, 2023, imposing a fine of ₹2,000 and one-month jail term on Noida authority chief executive officer, a post currently held by Ritu Maheshwari. The CEO was given 15 days to comply with the forum’s directions; failing which the forum will direct the city police commissioner to implement the arrest order.

The state commission, however, on Tuesday stopped the coercive action against the CEO but issued strict directions asking the authority and the CEO to comply with the orders issued in 2014 by the national commission.

The state commission will next hear this case on January 30, 2023, said officials of the authority.

“Till the next date of listing no coercive steps shall be taken in pursuance of the impugned order dated January 7, 2023,” said the state commission order.

The matter pertains to the non-compliance of an order passed by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on May 2, 2014, on a plea of a Delhi resident Mahesh Mitra, who failed to get an industrial plot allotted to him, allegedly due to the negligence of authority officials.

“Even after the recent district consumer commission order, the Greater Noida authority officials are harassing me and not addressing my grievance. I am made to suffer for the past 22 years despite court orders in my favour. Now I hope to get my issue resolved on January 19,” said Mitra.

The Greater Noida authority officials did not reply to takes despite repeated attempts in this regard.

Earlier, during the filing of the recall plea, Prerna Sharma, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, had said, “We have filed a recall application before the consumer forum because the order delivered on January 7 has an error in it; it was delivered without considering the view of the Greater Noida authority. The authority had not disobeyed the national consumer forum order because the chief executive officer in 2018, while complying with the order, offered the plot to petitioner and issued a provisional allotment letter. The then CEO in 2018 also submitted an affidavit in this regard.”

However, petitioner Mahesh Mitra accused the authority of “lying” and said he is yet to receive any allotment letter.

