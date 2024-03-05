Teenager dies after his cousin rams bike into stray cattle in Greater Noida

A 15-year-old boy died and his cousin sustained severe injuries after their motorcycle ran into stray cattle in Greater Noida’s Sector 113 locality on Monday afternoon, said police officers on Tuesday. Noida authority officials said they will inspect the Parthala vegetable market area to rescue the cattle and move them away from roads and traffic. (HT Archive/representational image.)

Sarvesh Kumar, station house officer, Sector 113, said, “The deceased was identified as Krish Kumar, 15, who hailed from Bijnor and resided at a rented flat along with his family in Parthala Khanjarpur locality in Greater Noida.”

“On Monday around 2pm, Krish went out for some work with his cousin Dev Kumar, 16,on a motorcycle. Near Parthala vegetable market, their motorcycle hit stray cattle,” said SHO Kumar, adding that during investigation it came to fore that Dev was riding the bike while Krish was riding pillion.

The SHO said, “Krish sustained multiple injuries to his head. Locals rushed the injured brothers to a nearby hospital, where Krish was declared brought dead while Dev is undergoing treatment.”

Police were alerted by hospital authorities, after which a team of Sector 113 police reached the spot for investigation. Locals told the police that the teenagers were speeding when the rider lost control of the bike and rammed the cattle.

“No case has been registered yet and further investigations are underway,” said SHO Kumar

“We are continuously working to rescue stray cattle from the road. We will inspect the Parthala vegetable market area to rescue the cattle and move them away from roads,” said a Noida authority official, asking not to be named.