Thar assault case: 2 held for murder bid over Insta post

NOIDA: Two men were arrested late Wednesday for an alleged attempt to commit culpable homicide days after a viral video showed a 25-year-old man being hit by an SUV during a violent quarrel in Sector 53, Noida, on June 2, police said on Thursday. During interrogation, Aman and Akash admitted they had called Saurabh and his brother Sumit near their office after an argument over Instagram comments. (HT Photos)

The purported video showed a black Mahindra Thar hitting the victim—Saurabh Yadav—from behind, flinging him into a roadside drain during a clash between two rival groups.

HT, however, could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Aman Awana, 29, and Akash Awana, 25, both residents of Sector 23, Noida.

The two allegedly led the assault that left Yadav seriously injured. He is undergoing treatment for multiple blade injuries, a fractured ear, and a broken finger. His brother Sumit Yadav, who recorded the 28-second video, required eight stitches for head injury, officers said.

According to Noida police, a case was initially registered against Akash Awana, Aman Awana, Gaurav Chauhan and Kunal Chauhan, under BNS sections for attempt to commit culpable homicide, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult with attempt to provoke breach of peace, and later enhanced to include section for murder attempt based on the viral footage.

“During interrogation, Aman and Akash admitted they had called Saurabh and his brother Sumit near their office after an argument over Instagram comments. The meeting turned violent, leading to the assault. The accused have confessed to physically attacking the brothers during the confrontation,” said ADCP (Noida) Sumit Shukla.

Police said the latest dispute was triggered after Akash allegedly messaged a female friend of one Ayush. The online spat escalated, culminating in an in-person clash between two groups. Yadav brothers allege they were ambushed by 15-20 men armed with rods and blades.

“The duo are the main accused in the case and have been arrested. The Thar SUV used in the assault has already been confiscated. They will be produced before the court, and further necessary legal action is underway,” the ADCP added.

The video triggered public outrage, particularly over the delay in police action, leading to suspension of SHO Shyam Babu Shukla of Sector 24 police station and Gijod police outpost in-charge Jagmohan Singh for failing to report the incident promptly and for negligence in apprehending the accused.

Noida police commissioner Laxmi Singh had ordered a departmental inquiry into their conduct.

The seized SUV used in the attack has been sent for forensic examination. Further arrests are likely as the investigation continues, police said.