Three weeks on, police yet to identify suspect in security guard’s murder

Noida: Nearly three weeks after a 41-year-old security guard was killed in a robbery attempt at a cash logistics firm in Sector 2, police are yet to identify the suspect in the case
By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:56 PM IST

Noida: Nearly three weeks after a 41-year-old security guard was killed in a robbery attempt at a cash logistics firm in Sector 2, police are yet to identify the suspect in the case.

The incident had taken place on February 9 when the victim, Uttam Kesharwani, along with another guard, was doing the night shift at the company tasked with making money deposits for large business owners.

An unidentified person had barged into the premises after which Kesharwani had gone off to confront the intruder. There was a struggle between the two during which the other guard also reached the spot. However, the suspect had shot Kesharwani dead and fled the spot, police said.

The manager of the company had filed a police complaint, following which a case of murder was registered at the Sector 20 police station. However, 20 days after the incident, police are unable to identify and nab the suspect.

A senior police official said that three teams have been formed to catch the killer. “Teams have been deployed to look for clues in nearby districts like Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr and Hapur, and also in Delhi. We are constantly questioning suspicious characters in this regard and will nab the suspect soon,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

CCTV footage of the incident has been widely doing rounds on social media. Police officials said that they have a few clues from the footage and all gangs using a similar modus operandi are under radar.

