Noida: Tractor trolley driver dies while trying to overtake biker

A 26-year-old tractor-trolley driver died after a UP Roadways bus allegedly rammed into his vehicle from behind in Noida’s Badalpur locality on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, police said, adding that during an investigation it came to light that in a bid to overtake a bike, the tractor trolley driver changed his lane, leading to the accident. During an investigation it came to light that in a bid to overtake a bike, the tractor trolley driver changed his lane, leading to the accident (Representative Image)

Brahmpal Singh, SHO, Badalpur, said, “The deceased was identified as Deewan Singh, 26, a resident of a village in Dhanaura in Amroha district.”

“On Wednesday around 12.30 am, when Deewan was heading towards Dadri in Greater Noida from Ghaziabad side, a UP Roadways bus rammed into his vehicle from behind near CHW company gate number one under the jurisdiction of Badalpur police station in Central Noida,” said SHO Singh.

He added that due to the collision, the tractor-trolley went off the road and the driver sustained multiple injuries, including on his head.

The SHO said, “On getting information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.”

“A woman passenger in the bus also sustained minor injuries. In a bid to overtake bike-borne, Deewan changed his lane, during which a speeding bus rammed into his vehicle from behind,” said SHO Singh, adding that further investigations are underway in the case.

Meanwhile, in another incident five people sustained minor injuries after a speeding car carrying a family of four people allegedly rammed into a stationary mini truck from behind on Yamuna Expressway under the Dankaur police station limits in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said, adding that the injured were rushed to a hospital and were informed to be out of danger.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, station house officer, Dankaur, said, “The injured family members were identified as Manish Dutt, his father Indra Dutt, mother Chandra Mau Dutt, friend Rupam Pandey, and mini truck driver Chandra Pal.”

“Further investigations are underway in the case and no FIR has been registered so far,” the officer added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON