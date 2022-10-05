Traffic diversions to be in place in Noida today for Dussehra

Traffic diversions will be put in place around Noida stadium in Sector 21 and Ramlila ground in Sector 62 from 2pm onwards on Wednesday, as per an advisory issued by the Noida traffic police on Tuesday. Traffic officials anticipate a footfall of at least 50,000 people at these venues to see the burning of Raavana effigies.

“From 2pm on Wednesday, traffic diversions will be in force to regulate the movement of vehicles. These diversions will continue till the burning of effigies on Dussehra is completed late in the evening,” said Ganesh Saha, deputy commissioner of police, (traffic).

“Vehicular movement will be stopped on roads leading to the Noida stadium in Sector 21A from the Sector 12-22-56 stretch, Sector 10-21 cut and Sector 8, 10, 11, 12 stretches” , the traffic advisory said.

A ban on vehicular movement will also be on four other routes — intersection of sectors 8,10,11,12 to Noida stadium and Spice Mall intersection, Metro Hospital intersection to Sector 12/22 intersection, Sector 31/25 intersection to Spice Mall intersection and Spice Mall intersection to Jalvayu Vihar intersection— will be closed for vehicular movement.

Vehicles moving from Sector 10/21 junction to Ghijore via Sector 12/22/56 trisection will have to use the Jalvayu Vihar trisection and then take the Nithari trisection to reach Ghijore. Similarly, traffic from Sector 12/22/56 trisection moving towards Nithari via Noida stadium route will have to use the Sector 57 intersection and then move through Ghijore to reach their destination.

“If there is a need, we will block movement of vehicles from Sector 62 police post road to the Fortis Hospital trisection. Instead, these vehicles will have to use the PMO trisection and Mamura trisection to reach their destination. Similarly, movement of vehicles from Fortis trisection to Sector 62 police post will be barred and commuters will have to use the Mamura intersection,” DCP Saha said.

Vehicle parking arrangements will be made at the vacant plot adjacent to the Spice Mall in Sector 21.

The diversions will stay in place until Dussehra celebrations are over, the Noida police stated in the advisory.