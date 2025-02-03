Transport dept seeks ARTO office in Gautam Budh Nagar

Ahead of shifting of the Assistant Regional Transport Office (ARTO) to Jewar, the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has sought chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh’s help in allotment of land to set up the ARTO office in Noida or Greater Noida. The transport commissioner further warned that requiring people to travel to Jewar for transport services would not only cause inconvenience but also spike road congestion, higher travel costs, and pollution. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

In a letter, Brajesh Narayan Singh, the transport commissioner, has cited an urgent need for a centrally located office, arguing that the existing facility in Sector 33 is inadequate, congested, and lacks proper parking that makes it difficult for residents to access transport-related services.

Singh has said that while a 2,000-square-metre plot has been allocated in Jewar near the upcoming Noida International Airport, its distance from Noida and Greater Noida makes it impractical for most residents.

“Jewar is nearly 50 kms from Noida and 30 kms from Greater Noida, making it highly inconvenient for people requiring services such as driving licenses, vehicle registration, fitness certificates, and permits,” he added.

To be sure, the Gautam Budh Nagar, covering 1,440 sq kms, is a major commercial and transportation hub of Uttar Pradesh. It consists of three tehsils—Dadri, Sadar, and Jewar—where the highest population concentration is in Noida, Greater Noida, and Greater Noida West.

Many residents, including government employees, defense personnel, and professionals in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, frequently need the ARTO service.

“We have emphasised that a centrally located office would make these services more accessible and efficient to citizens of the district. And the office in Jewar can be an extension of Noida or Greater Noida office. Jewar office can be used by people living in that cluster in rural area. And Noida office will be for urban population,” said Singh in his letter.

The department has also highlighted that in 2020, the Noida authority had identified land in Sector 108 for an ARTO office. However, the plot was later allotted free of cost to the Police Commissionerate.

The department urged that the Transport Department should get a similar consideration.

The commissioner further warned that requiring people to travel to Jewar for transport services would not only cause inconvenience but also spike road congestion, higher travel costs, and pollution.

Establishing an ARTO office in a central location would help mitigate these issues and ensure efficient service delivery.

While Jewar is expected to develop rapidly due to the upcoming airport, the department suggested that the allocated land there could be reserved for a future extension office rather than serving as the district’s primary ARTO office at this stage.

As an alternative, the transport department has proposed designating a portion of the City Bus Terminal in Sector 82 or another government-owned building for the ARTO office.

This would provide an immediate solution while a permanent location is finalised.

Singh has also reached out to the chief executive officers of Noida and Greater Noida authorities, urging them to identify and allocate land for a well-connected ARTO office to improve public convenience, road safety, and transport regulation in the region.

Some Noida residents suggested that the Noida authority’s old office in Sector 6 is being shifted to Sector 96, where a new state of the art office is being built, so it should be allotted for ARTO office.

“The Noida authority’s Sector 6 office is the most suitable for the ARTO office to shift because within six months or so the authority aims to change its office. If the state government will make ARTO office in Sector 6 instead of Jewar, it would benefit the urban population of Noida and Greater Noida,” said Rajiv Gupta, a social activist.