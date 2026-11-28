Ghaziabad: The incident took place around 5.15 when the truck, loaded with hay sacks, was headed to Chappraula in Gautam Budh Nagar, police said. Police identified the driver as Ajab Singh. (HT Photo) more

A 38-year-old man was killed after his truck hit the side barrier of the National Highway-9 (NH-9) near Dasna on Friday, police said, adding that he allegedly lost control of his truck.

The incident took place around 5.15 when the truck, loaded with hay sacks, was headed to Chappraula in Gautam Budh Nagar, police said. Police identified the driver as Ajab Singh.

“Singh was rescued from the damaged truck cabin by police and fire department teams and taken to a hospital. However, he died during treatment. His co-driver, identified as Satish Singh, 30, sustained minor injuries,” said Atul Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Wave City circle.

“When the truck reached near Dasna, the vehicle hit the side barrier of the road and plunged into the open space along the highway. The driver must have fallen asleep and lost control of the truck. Satish called for help, following which police and rescue teams reached the spot,” Shailendra Singh, station house officer (SHO), Wave City police station, said.

Chief fire officer, Saurabh Kumar Singh, said, “The driver was entangled inside the cabin. It took about one-and-a-half hours to cut through the cabin to rescue him.”

The victim’s son, Kuldeep Singh, said that by the time he reached the hospital in Ghaziabad, his father had died.

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