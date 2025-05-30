Noida: TV anchor gets her morphed private photos; FIR registered

Noida: The Noida police have registered a case of forgery and an act to insult the modesty of a woman against an unidentified suspect after a woman was sent morphed private photos on May 19, officials said on Thursday. A first information report (FIR) was registered based on the complaint filed by the legal counsel of a news channel, where the woman works as a TV broadcaster. (Representational image)

A first information report (FIR) was registered based on the complaint filed by the legal counsel of a news channel, where the woman works as a TV broadcaster. "One of our anchors received an email on May 19 from the email address at around 2.42 pm. Immediately thereafter, she received two more emails at 3.04 pm and 3.12 pm," the FIR, a copy of which was seen by HT, stated.

“The said emails are disturbing in their content and are found to have been issued by the sender by manipulating the image of our anchor and superimposing her face on nude and sexually explicit poses of another person,” it added.

“We have registered a case under sections for forgery and word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 66, 67, and 67a of the IT Act were registered at Sector 20 police station. Our cyber team is investigating the case to trace the suspect,” said Noida additional DCP Sumit Shukla.