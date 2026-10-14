Two held for shooting dead 36-year-old in Gr Noida

Greater Noida Police suspect the shooting was a result of a family feud, as the victim is alleged to have killed an uncle of one of the accused in 2021. (Representative photo)

Two of four men who allegedly shot dead a 36-year-old man in broad daylight last week in Jewar at a residential building were arrested in Greater Noida on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the victim, identified as Imran, a resident of Jahangirpur in Jewar, suffered multiple gunshot injuries. They suspect the shooting was a result of a family feud, as the victim is alleged to have killed an uncle of one of the accused in 2021.

Police said Imran was arrested and was out on bail. “We have arrested two suspects in their 30s, and efforts are underway to nab the two others involved in the murder,” said Rajeev Kumar Sisodia, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

A video of the shooting also went viral on social media. In a footage dated October 8, which HT could not independently authenticate, four men on two motorcycles are seen chasing the victim into the building and shooting him dead.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Subsequently, a case of rioting and murder under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the four suspects at Jewar police station.

“Prima facie, it appears that the suspects killed the victim to avenge their uncle’s death,” ACP Sisodia said.