Two men held in Ghaziabad for murdering friend over stolen phone feud

Ghaziabad police on Saturday arrested two men for allegedly murdering their 20-year-old friend, blaming him for stealing a mobile phone nearly a year ago, officials from the Ankur Vihar circle said. Adil died on August 19 after being attacked with a brick and cloth. FIR filed Sept 25 under BNS 103(1) (murder); both accused admitted involvement. (HT Archive)

The victim, Mohammad Adil, a resident of Rashid Ali Gate in Loni, went missing on August 17 after receiving a call from his friend Sahil. Locals found him unconscious and injured at Nasbandi Colony on August 18. He was taken to a Delhi hospital, where he succumbed to injuries the next day.

Police identified the suspects as Abdul Tabab, 21, and Naushad Sheikh, 21, both residents of Nasbandi Colony. They were arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by Adil’s family on September 25 under BNS section 103(1) (murder) at Ankur Vihar police station.

“After the man (Adil) died, an autopsy was conducted. Its report was received after a lot of delay on September 19. It revealed that the cause of death was due to brain damage suffered during strangulation and also due to head injuries inflicted by the suspects. Adil’s family also raised suspicion over some of his friends, and Sahil revealed that the two suspects had told him about the incident of murder in August. Thereafter, we picked up the two suspects, and they accepted their involvement. Both were arrested,” said Gyan Prakash Rai, ACP, Ankur Vihar circle.

Police said Adil and Tabab had fought in August 2023 after Tabab’s phone was allegedly stolen and resold. On August 17 this year, Tabab and Naushad confronted Adil, allegedly strangled him with a cloth, and hit his head with a brick. Both fled, leaving him unconscious. Police said they recovered the brick and the cloth used in the crime.