UP govt allows increase in floor area ratio for plots in Greater Noida: Officials

GREATER NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday allowed amendment of the Greater Noida Industrial Area (Fifth Amendment) Building Regulations, 2021. The revised rules and regulations for the construction of buildings will help certain categories of allottees to construct more areas over a plot, and build taller towers in some categories of plots, according to the officials.

The amendment came after the Town and Planning Department in Greater Noida sent a proposal to the Uttar Pradesh government, that finally issued a gazette notification, allowing an increase in the floor area ratio (FAR) — which is the proportion obtained by dividing the total covered area (plinth area) on all floors by the area of the plot. Information technology and other such companies will be able to construct double the number of floors than what has been allowed so far, since the FAR allowed for such housing complexes was increased from 1 to 2.

The non-polluting industrial units, including biotechnology, research and development companies, will be allowed to construct 4.25 times of space over the size of the plots. While the FAR for 2 will be given to them at the time of the allotment, an additional 2.25 FAR can be bought by paying the required premium. The FAR for new residential group housing, commercial and mixed-use projects will remain the same, capped at 5.25.

SP Shukla, Officer on special duty (industries), said that the planning department had assessed the demand of the allottees, and requested the government to revise the rules.

“With the FAR for 1, an allottee having a plot of 5,000-square-metre can construct floors having a cumulative area of 5,000-square-metre. With the FAR of 2, an individual can construct 10,000-square-metre of floor space over the same plot. The FAR is increased or decreased to make investments in a town more lucrative than the neighbouring cities, or to bring down congestion levels,” said Narendra Bhooshan, chief executive officer (CEO), Greater Noida authority.