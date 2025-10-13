Noida man dies after falling on the track as his bike skids, gets hit by a train

A young man lost his life on Sunday due to being hit by a train while crossing railway tracks on his bike in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. The deceased was identified as 22-year-old Tushar, a resident of Datawali village near Dadri in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar. When Tushar was trying to cross the railway track, the crossing was reportedly shut as a train was scheduled to approach. (X video grab)

The whole incident was caught on camera, with the video showing the young man crossing the railway track on his bike.

The bike skidded on the track, and the man fell with it.

The young man tried to pick up his bike, which had fallen on the tracks. The train approached the spot where he was, but it took him a few seconds to realise that.

Upon realising that a train was approaching, Tushar tried to run and get out of the way of the locomotive. But his attempts failed, and he was hit by the train.

Tushar died at the spot of the incident.

Uttar Pradesh tops the list for railway crossing accidents Uttar Pradesh has repeatedly topped the list for railway crossing accidents in the country. According to a recent report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the state witnessed the largest number of railway crossing accidents in 2023.

India saw 2,483 railway crossing accident cases that year, but 1,025 of those happened in Uttar Pradesh. That is a whopping 41.2 per cent of the total number of accidents in the country.

The state also tops the list of the reported fatalities in railway crossing accidents in the country, accounting for 1,007 out of 2,242 deaths that happened due to it. That means almost 45 per cent of the deaths caused by railway crossing accidents happen in Uttar Pradesh alone.