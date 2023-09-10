UP Trade show to have EV zone with 20 leading manufacturers

The Gautam Budh Nagar Transport Department announced on Sunday that the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) will feature an Electric Vehicle (EV) zone where 20 prominent electric vehicle manufacturers will exhibit their products, officials aware of the development said. Participating companies include Kia, Mahindra, Tata Motors, Maruti, Toyota, BMW, SKODA, Force Motors, among others. (Representative Image)

According to the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022, in 2021, the state saw 66,701 EV registrations across all segments, a number that surged to 3,37,180 by July 2022. This was part of a larger trend, with India boasting a total of 13,34,385 EVs at that time.

This policy is designed to encourage the adoption of sustainable and clean mobility solutions and establish Uttar Pradesh as one of India’s leading states in electric vehicle adoption.

In response to state directives, Siyaram Verma, assistant regional transport officer (ARTO) for Gautam Budh Nagar, convened a meeting with representatives of various electric vehicle manufacturers. ARTO Verma said, “The EV zone will showcase a wide array of electric vehicles, including cars, bikes, buses, and e-rickshaws. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the latest electric vehicle technologies and even take test drives.”

Furthermore, the transport department has penned a letter to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) requesting support for this initiative.

According to officials, currently, the Gautam Budh Nagar transport department has registered 16,000 EVs within the district.

UPITS will be open from 11 am to 8 pm during the first four days (September 21-24) and from 11 am to 6 pm on the last day (September 25). Business hours will be from 11 am to 3 pm, followed by public hours from 3 pm to 8 pm.

This multi-sectoral trade show encompasses various industries, including startups, one district, one product (ODOP), IT/ITes, animal husbandry, food processing, horticulture, dairy, automobiles, real estate, construction, and the engineering sector.