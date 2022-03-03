UP-Rera resolves 1,150 realty cases amicably in two years
The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera) has amicably resolved 1,150 disputes related to late delivery of flats, lack of registration, hefty charges by developers, no allotment of parking space and maintenance charges between developers and homebuyers in the last two years, officials said.
Officials said UP-Rera chairperson Rajive Kumar formed a conciliation forum on February 8, 2019, with an aim to address homebuyers’ issues. They said that until February 24, 2022, the cases that were resolved involved an amount of ₹345 crore.
“The conciliation forum is the easiest way to resolve homebuyers’ grievances. We seek to arrive at a resolution by bringing the promoter and the consumer together on one platform. A detailed discussion and negotiation between the parties in the presence of the representatives of both the associations of the allottees and the promoters and moderation by the conciliator then takes place. The entire model is turning out to be a preferred time-saving disputes resolution process,” said RD Paliwal, a conciliator of UP-Rera.
A majority of these cases are from Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Bulandshahr areas, which are part of the national capital region, said officials.
“Developers and their allottees can utilise this forum to settle their disputes and save themselves from the agony of long, complicated and extensive legal proceedings,” said Rajive Kumar, chairperson, UP-Rera.
Officials of the Rera said that there are 2,800 housing projects registered across Uttar Pradesh, of which at least 50% are in the national capital region situated in western UP. The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, came into force on May 1, 2016, putting in place an institutional infrastructure to protect consumers’ interests and promoting the growth of the realty sector in India.
“Homebuyers should use the services of the conciliation forum so that they do not have to pay fees to lawyers for their cases. This will also help them save time on long-pending cases,” said Abhishek Kumar, president of Noida Extension flat owners’ welfare association.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
-
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
-
IND vs SL: Entire credit for where we stand goes to Virat, says skipper Rohit
Forty-three Tests old, Rohit thanked Virat Kohli for leading the team to a position of strength ahead of his first Test as captain.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.