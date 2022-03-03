UP-Rera resolves 1,150 realty cases amicably in two years

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera) has amicably resolved 1,150 disputes related to late delivery of flats, lack of registration, hefty charges by developers, no allotment of parking space and maintenance charges between developers and homebuyers in the last two years, officials said.

Officials said UP-Rera chairperson Rajive Kumar formed a conciliation forum on February 8, 2019, with an aim to address homebuyers’ issues. They said that until February 24, 2022, the cases that were resolved involved an amount of ₹345 crore.

“The conciliation forum is the easiest way to resolve homebuyers’ grievances. We seek to arrive at a resolution by bringing the promoter and the consumer together on one platform. A detailed discussion and negotiation between the parties in the presence of the representatives of both the associations of the allottees and the promoters and moderation by the conciliator then takes place. The entire model is turning out to be a preferred time-saving disputes resolution process,” said RD Paliwal, a conciliator of UP-Rera.

A majority of these cases are from Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Bulandshahr areas, which are part of the national capital region, said officials.

“Developers and their allottees can utilise this forum to settle their disputes and save themselves from the agony of long, complicated and extensive legal proceedings,” said Rajive Kumar, chairperson, UP-Rera.

Officials of the Rera said that there are 2,800 housing projects registered across Uttar Pradesh, of which at least 50% are in the national capital region situated in western UP. The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, came into force on May 1, 2016, putting in place an institutional infrastructure to protect consumers’ interests and promoting the growth of the realty sector in India.

“Homebuyers should use the services of the conciliation forum so that they do not have to pay fees to lawyers for their cases. This will also help them save time on long-pending cases,” said Abhishek Kumar, president of Noida Extension flat owners’ welfare association.

