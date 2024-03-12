UP-STF arrests two more suspects in police exam paper leak case

The Uttar Pradesh special task force (UP-STF) on Monday arrested two men who were on the run in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Constable Recruitment and Promotion examination paper leak, senior officers said on Tuesday. Candidates who appeared for the UP Police Constable exam stage a protest over paper leak allegations in Lucknow. On February 24, chief minister Yogi Adityanath cancelled the examination over allegations of paper leak and ordered a retest within six months. (PTI)

The two men, identified as Monu Pandit and Gaurav Kumar Chaudhary, were absconding in a case registered in connection with the matter at Noida’s Sector 39 police station on March 6, officers said.

“During the interrogation of both men, it came to fore that even before the release of the question paper, Pandit and Chaudhary managed to get the question paper and hand it over to aspirants who made payments to his gang,” said Rajkumar Mishra, additional superintendent of police, field unit Noida.

Police said both men were arrested from Mathura and Pandit carried a reward of ₹ 25,000 on his arrest. Officers said the gang had leaked question papers of various competitive examinations and was in contact with gang members who were previously arrested.

The Uttar Pradesh Constable Recruitment and Promotion examination was held on February 17 and 18 and nearly 4.82 million aspirants appeared for the examinations for 60,244 posts. Later on February 24, chief minister Yogi Adityanath cancelled the examination over allegations of paper leak and ordered a retest within six months.

Earlier this month, on March 7, a dismissed Indian Air Force personnel named Pramod Pathak (40), a resident of Arun Vihar township in Sector 37, Noida, was arrested by UP-STF in connection with the case, HT had reported.

On February 18, prime accused Monu Gujar and Rajneesh Ranjan were arrested from Jhansi district and during their interrogation, they told police that one of their associates, Pathak, was active in Delhi, leading to his arrest.

“Pandit told police that he and Pathak studied in the same college. They became friends when Pathak came to the coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, to prepare for a competitive exam. It was here that Pandit met Gujar, who was taking money to leak the question paper of various competitive exams,” said Mishra.

The entire gang was involved in rigging examinations of Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Delhi Police, SSC, GD, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research and others.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also removed the chairperson of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board in connection with a paper leak case.