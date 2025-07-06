Uttar Pradesh minister reviews welfare schemes in Gautam Budh Nagar

Uttar Pradesh minister of state for public works and district in-charge Brajesh Singh on Saturday chaired a review meeting of the development and welfare schemes underway in Gautam Budh Nagar. Brajesh Singh at Child PGI in Noida Sector 30 on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the officials, Singh conducted a department-wise review of schemes being implemented across revenue, agriculture, animal husbandry, child development and nutrition, health, forest, basic and secondary education, women welfare, social welfare, backward classes, minority welfare, empowerment of persons with disabilities, Panchayati Raj, urban development, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, skill development, renewable energy, cooperative, labour, public works departments, among others, officials informed.

“Development projects must be completed on time and with utmost quality. Any negligence or delay will not be tolerated at any level. Government welfare schemes must reach the last person in the queue. It is our responsibility to ensure that benefits are delivered in a transparent and effective manner,” he said.

The officials were directed to act promptly on public grievances, ensure effective disposal of complaints on the IGRS (Integrated Grievance Redressal System) portal, and maintain active dialogue with citizens to implement schemes that truly address local needs.

“Public participation and coordination with elected representatives are crucial. Their insights help in shaping policies that are truly public-oriented,” he emphasised.

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma assured that all directives would be implemented in letter and spirit through relevant departments, adding that efforts will be intensified to bring momentum and transparency in delivering welfare schemes to eligible beneficiaries.

“As directed, we will ensure strict implementation of all instructions. Our focus will be on speeding up execution and improving outreach of welfare schemes to all eligible beneficiaries. We are committed to transparency, timely delivery, and active coordination with all departments to fulfil the government’s development agenda,” said DM Verma.

The meeting was attended by MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, Dadri Municipal Council chairperson Geeta Pandit, additional police commissioner Rajeev Narayan Mishra, and other dignitaries.