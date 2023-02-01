Vehicle owner fined 24,500 for dancing on roof of car in Noida

The Noida traffic police imposed a penalty of ₹24,500 on a Maruti Swift car driver for flouting traffic rules, after a Twitter user alerted them about a video shared on social media websites that shows two men dancing on the roof of a car.

This is the tenth case in January in which people flouted norms by driving dangerously or rashly, or performing stunts with vehicles, in order to seek attention on social media websites, and so were fined by Noida traffic police, according to officers. In all such cases, the penalty amount was between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000.

In the latest case, the video shows two men seated on the roof of a car. Next, they start dancing to music on the roof of the car, which is parked near the Okhla barrage near Sector 94. The vehicle has a UP16 registration number, which means it is registered in Gautam Budh Nagar.

The video was shared by a social media user on Twitter, who tagged the Noida police and mentioned that it was recorded at the barrage near Mahamaya flyover. The user also mentioned that the vehicle owner is a resident of Mamura village in Noida, according to the vehicle records online. A sentence used in the video loosely translates to “this boy is outside the administration’s control”.

The Noida police have identified the driver but are yet to catch him.

“We have imposed a heavy penalty on the driver. We have not been able to track the vehicle and the driver yet. But when we do so, we will recommend cancelling the registration certificate of the vehicle. We have seen several such cases where people perform stunts or drive rashly just to get social media attention. This is not just dangerous to others but also themselves,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

Officers have penalised the vehicle driver for violating RC, faulty number plate, tinted glasses, racing and driving a vehicle without permission from authorities. In a similar incident just three days ago, a complaint was filed and the driver was arrested for driving his Scorpio car dangerously amid heavy traffic on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway.