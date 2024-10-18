Will crack down on liquor smugglers, digitise liquor sales, says GB Nagar excise officer

As Lucknow begins work on the Uttar Pradesh Excise Policy for 2025-26, Subodh Kumar, the Gautam Buddha Nagar district excise officer, outlined key priorities for the department, including “strictly curbing liquor smuggling, fully digitising the supply chain for better efficiency and traceability, and promoting online payments to ensure liquor authenticity and fair pricing.” The festive season usually sees a rise in liquor sales and consumption, necessitating strict measures to check the illegal transportation of liquor from Delhi and Haryana, said the DEO. (REUTERS)

These initiatives aim to modernise operations, amplify sales, and enhance transparency of liquor distribution across the district, the DEO said.

Kumar announced the strategic inauguration of six new liquor establishments along the Gautam Budh Nagar and Haryana border, aligning with the department’s objective to enhance liquor accessibility. These outlets are scheduled to commence operations on October 20, he said.

A model shop is to be established in Sector 142, complemented by outlets offering both English and country wine in Jhatta Village, Atta Gujaran Village in Yamuna City, Bhaipur Brahmanan Village in Jewar, Mursadpur Village in Dankaur, and Tirthali Village in Jewar.

The officer elaborated that these new establishments are within 4-5km of the Haryana border, with their locations judiciously selected due to the absence of other liquor shops in a 15km radius.

Noida and other areas in Gautam Budh Nagar, mostly around the eastern periphery and the borders, have also been struggling with issues such as overcharging, liquor smuggling, and the production of illegal liquor, among others.

“We not only want to make liquor more accessible to those who want to purchase it and are of legal age, but also want to ensure the authenticity of the product, which can only be achieved through proper regulations via digitisation of the vendor’s entire procuring and selling process. We keep encouraging shops to adhere to similar guidelines,” Kumar said.

The festive season usually sees a rise in liquor sales and consumption, necessitating strict measures to check the illegal transportation of liquor from Delhi and Haryana, said the DEO.

Kumar said the department had already started the process of digitising the movement of liquor. “About 70-80% of work in this regard is complete, and point of sale (POS) machines are being integrated in every shop along with mandatory CCTV coverage,” he said.

Last week, HT reported how the Gautam Budh Nagar excise department had fined 26 liquor shops ₹19.5 lakh for overcharging customers, with each shop required to pay at least ₹75,000.

“Meetings at the excise commissionerate level will start soon, and feedback will be taken from us and other stakeholders in these meetings. If we want to bring any change in our policy, or make any changes to serve the consumer better and improve the framework, we will make all the necessary changes and send [the proposals].”he said.

“The policy will be ready in two to three months, mostly in early January or February,” the DEO added.