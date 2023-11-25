Woman found dead in fountain on Indirapuram high-rise premises, police rule it suicide

A 20-year-old woman, a student of a private medical college in Ghaziabad, was found dead in a fountain on the premises of a residential high-rise in Indirapuram on Saturday morning, police said, adding that prima facie investigation has revealed that the woman died by suicide by jumping off the roof of a tower in the complex. The incident was reported from ATS Advantage Society in Indirapuram. Police said the 20-year-old woman was depressed and under medication. The body has been sent for an autopsy and the reports are awaited. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said they were alerted about the body on Saturday morning even though the death had taken place the previous evening at ATS Advantage Society in Indirapuram, as deduced from the CCTV footage from the complex.

The Indirapuram police conducted a six-hour long inquiry at the high-rise on Saturday morning and established the identity of the woman.They said she used to visit the high-rise often to meet her male friend who resided there.

The police said the woman lived in a rented flat in Shakti Khand locality of Indirapuram and came in contact with her male friend about a year ago through an online dating and friendship app. The investigators also said the two were in a live-in relationship and parted ways about a month ago.

“After a thorough investigation and communication with the woman’s family, we came to know that she was depressed and on medication. About 10 days ago, her male friend decided to shift to Mumbai, to pursue a career in movies, and he was to go on Saturday. After scanning the CCTV footage, we have ascertained that the woman arrived at her friend’s flat in the high-rise around 9am on Friday and left around 1.30pm. She was again spotted around 6.08pm in a lift and three minutes later, she jumped off from the terrace of the tower, which is about 22 storeys high,” said Swtantra Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Indirapuram.

Police said they found a pair of sandals on the terrace and these were later identified as hers by her family.

“She fell into the fountain on the ground floor at the rear of the tower. Because of that, residents did not see her until Saturday morning. We have also recovered CCTV footage that shows her falling from the tower,” the ACP said.

The woman was the daughter of a businessman in Delhi while her male friend is a senior official of a MNC in Gurugram, said police, adding that both families knew about the relation of the two.

The police said it appeared that the woman was upset about her friend leaving town and shifting to Mumbai.

“After a thorough investigation, it appears that she jumped on her own and prima facie there is no foul play. We have sent the body for an autopsy and reports are awaited. Her family has not come forward to give us any complaint so far,” said Shubham Patel, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon).