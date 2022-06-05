World Environment Day: Noida firm starts upcycling campaign
A Noida-based green home décor firm has upcycled six lakh bottles, recycled 22 tonnes of reclaimed wood and saved 1,500 trees to make your house beautiful.
This company, Kavi—the poetry art project, makes a variety of lamps and key hangers from upcycled wine and beer bottles, craft clocks, wall-art, bags, cushion covers, and other things with completely upcycled waste. Started in 2012 with three products and ₹2,000 as investment, they now have over 400 products to offer.
“When we started it was just a project, an idea. We got three products made from recycled waste—a photo frame, a lamp and a ‘gullak’ (savings box). We sold all our products in 10 days. We were three partners, all working journalists, and we didn’t know whether it would click,” said Madhuri Balodi, one of the founding partners.
According to the founders, Kavi is a first-of-its-kind eco-friendly label that makes poetry come alive in living spaces as visual concepts.
“We now provide customised upcycled gifting options with a hand-created, literary touch. What sets Kavi apart is that each product is totally hand-created by a team of dedicated artists, and can be personalised with a little note or poem. Kavi stands for socially and environmentally responsible production and aims to use recycling and grassroots-level artisanship toward its vision and purpose of promoting poetry and a green lifestyle among young urban consumers,” said Amit Singh, another co-founder.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics