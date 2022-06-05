World Environment Day: Noida firm starts upcycling campaign

A Noida-based green home décor firm has upcycled six lakh bottles, recycled 22 tonnes of reclaimed wood and saved 1,500 trees to make your house beautiful.

This company, Kavi—the poetry art project, makes a variety of lamps and key hangers from upcycled wine and beer bottles, craft clocks, wall-art, bags, cushion covers, and other things with completely upcycled waste. Started in 2012 with three products and ₹2,000 as investment, they now have over 400 products to offer.

“When we started it was just a project, an idea. We got three products made from recycled waste—a photo frame, a lamp and a ‘gullak’ (savings box). We sold all our products in 10 days. We were three partners, all working journalists, and we didn’t know whether it would click,” said Madhuri Balodi, one of the founding partners.

According to the founders, Kavi is a first-of-its-kind eco-friendly label that makes poetry come alive in living spaces as visual concepts.

“We now provide customised upcycled gifting options with a hand-created, literary touch. What sets Kavi apart is that each product is totally hand-created by a team of dedicated artists, and can be personalised with a little note or poem. Kavi stands for socially and environmentally responsible production and aims to use recycling and grassroots-level artisanship toward its vision and purpose of promoting poetry and a green lifestyle among young urban consumers,” said Amit Singh, another co-founder.