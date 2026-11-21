Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday allotted developed plots to 147 farmers, whose land was acquired for development projects, through a transparent lucky draw process, the Authority said. The allotment follows instructions from the Uttar Pradesh government that wants to resolve farmers’ issues ahead of the 2027 assembly polls scheduled for February next year. (HT Archive) more

The allotment follows instructions from the Uttar Pradesh government that wants to resolve farmers’ issues ahead of the 2027 assembly polls scheduled for February next year, they added.

“The draw was conducted in Sector-18 in the presence of Authority officials and farmers. The Authority will allot remaining plots to other eligible farmers at the earliest,” said RK Singh chief executive officer of the Yeida in a statement on Friday. .

Under this, 128 plots from Dungarpur Reelka village and the remaining 19 plots from Achheja Buzurg village, totalling 147 plots, were allotted to the farmers through a draw, officials said.

The farmers were allotted their plot numbers through a lucky draw, said officials, while adding that the plot numbers were allotted in such a manner to offerall farmers equal opportunity to get any plot.

“Farmers often complain over a particular farmer getting a plot on a wider road, near a park, or a corner one. To end this staff discretion, the Authority allots plots via lucky draw,” said a Yeida official aware of the development, requesting anonymity.

With 295 farmers from Kherli Bhavvillage earlierand Friday’s 147, a total of 442 farmers have been allotted plots through lottery this week alone, said officials.

The Yeida needs to allot around 4,000 plots to as many farmers. However, Yeida has been able to allot only around 2,000 plots to farmers so far, they said.

According to rules, the Authority must allot residential plots to farmers whose land was acquired for the planned development.

The Authority allots 7 percent (CHECKKKK) of the total acquired land to the farmer for development. This land is meant for the families because these farmers willingly gave their land, officials said.