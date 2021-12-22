Yeida changes rules for new industrial plot allotments to maintain ‘transparency’

The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) has changed the rules for new industrial plot allotments, in a bid to maintain transparency, said officials on Tuesday.

On December 15 this year, the Yeida launched an industrial plot scheme (not named), for which the allotment process is scheduled to begin around February next year, after interested parties submit their applications till the process begins.

Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Yeida, has decided to carry out the allotment process through a lucky draw, rather than holding an interview, with an aim to maintain full accountability and transparency, said the officials.

“We have decided to allot these plots through a lucky draw so that the job can be done with full accountability and transparency, leaving no scope for discretion. We have decided to organise the lucky draw and live telecast the procedures... After Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Noida international airport in Jewar, the demand for these plots have increased manifold,” said Singh.

The Yeida has 67 plots within the range of ₹4,000 square metres, and six plots for a cost of above ₹4,000 square metres... The old rule for allotting smaller plots within the range of ₹4,000 square metres through a lucky draw is still in place, but that of allotting bigger sized industrial plots through a lucky draw has changed after the increase in the number of applications against one plot.

“There were hardly one or two applicants for bigger sized plots earlier. It was easy to take an interview of the applicant(s), after scrutinising the documents. But now, inquiries against these six plots for a cost of above ₹4,000 square metres are such that we are expecting a large number of applicants, and selecting one out of all the applicants would not be easy. A lucky draw will be the best way to end discretion in decision making,” said Singh.

The Yeida said that lucky draws for allotment of bigger plots will continue in the future, too. It is likely to bring another industrial plot scheme in Sector 10, just near the airport, where the plots will be allotted through a lucky draw.