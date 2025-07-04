Yeida instructs plot owners to expedite work on their units

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) has asked plot owners in the Medical Device Park to submit a “work plan” about completing the building before they initiate operations, officials said on Thursday. Yeida, the CEO said, has sought a flow chart from the plot owners specifying the exact date of start of work at the site, date, when they will build the plinth area. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Archives)

The instructions to plot owners came during a site inspection by Yeida chief executive officer RK Singh along with the staff in Sector 28. The park spread over 350-acre is located in this sector, and is near the upcoming Noida International Airport.

Notably, the central government has directed Yeida to complete the common facilities work inside this project by January-end, 2026, said officials, adding that the project is funded by Uttar Pradesh, and the central government to boost manufacturing of the medical device equipment in this region since the project can create employment.

“We have already completed at least 85% of the basic civic amenities including roads, drainage, sewer lines, parks and electricity among other work, and the remaining work will be completed at the earliest, said Yeida chief executive officer (CEO) RK Singh.

He said the common scientific facilities (CSFs) housing 13 specialised labs, including IoMT (internet of medical things) and AI/ML(artificial intelligence and machine learning) computing, sensor testing, digital display zones, electronic assembly, common tooling rooms, bio-material testing, and a gamma irradiation zone (a designated area where materials are exposed to gamma radiation, typically for sterilisation, modification of material properties, or research purposes) have already been built as per the Centre’s directions so that the manufacturers can use the same.

“Now, the key aspect is that the owners of these plots first build premises, and then start operations as per the timelines without any delay,” the CEO added.

Yeida, the CEO said, has sought a flow chart from the plot owners specifying the exact date of start of work at the site, date, when they will build the plinth area, time of making roof, and then when they will seek completion certificate. “We want them to build the buildings at the earliest and then start operations so that they can use the common scientific facilities already created in this mega project. If they do not build projects and start operations, the common facilities will remain unused,” he added.

The project, with an estimated cost of ₹440 crore, has so far seen allotment of 89 plots to different firms. To be sure, more than 200 plots are planned in the park.

Among the 89 companies allotted plots, one will produce cancer care equipment, 13 will focus on radiology devices, 31 will manufacture anaesthesia equipment, 23 will make implants, and 21 will produce in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products.

Of the total project cost, ₹100 crore has been provided by the Centre. This amount has been used to construct an administrative building — now complete—and to develop seven common scientific facilities that house 13 laboratories.