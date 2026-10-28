Yeida to set up police and traffic booths at 5 key locations

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is set to develop police and traffic booths at five locations around educational institutions, residential societies, Yamuna Expressway and Noida International Airport, the authority officials said on Monday. The decision has been taken in view of the rising traffic movement around the airport. (HT archive)

The decision has been taken in view of the rising traffic movement around the airport.

“The police and traffic booths will be developed at Galgotias University, Gaur Yamuna City, Kheda Mor, Falaida Cut and Sabota Underpass. The installation of police and traffic booths at these locations is intended to provide designated spaces for personnel involved in policing and traffic management across key junctions and access points in the Yamuna region,” Rajendra Bhati, general manager of Yamuna Authority, said.

The proposed work is to be completed within three months after it starts, said officials.

Further, officials said two police stations will also be developed in theairport area.

According to authority officials aware of the development, Jewar Domestic Terminal police station is being established inside the airport terminal, while Jewar International Terminal police station will be set up outside the terminal.

Personnel deployed there will be responsible for ensuring safety of passengers traveling to and from the airport, as well as registering their complaints and providing assistance. Both the police stations and outposts will be connected to a modern digital policing system, enabling the rapid exchange of real-time information and allowing for immediate response in any situation, officials explained.