‘Yoga Day’ marked with fervour in Gautam Budh Nagar

Thousands gathered at the Sector 21 Noida Stadium and Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida, with the district administration facilitating the 10th International Yoga Day, said officials on Friday, adding that the event was celebrated with great fervour across Gautam Budh Nagar district . The program held at Noida’s Indoor Stadium began with a lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by ministers and senior party leaders performing various ‘asanas.’ (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Prominent attendees included Bharatiya Janata Party national president, union health and family welfare minister, and union minister of chemicals and fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda, along with MP Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Uttar Pradesh minister Kunwar Brijesh Singh, and MLA Pankaj Singh. They performed yoga at Noida Indoor Stadium, Sector 21.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The program at Noida’s Indoor Stadium began with a lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by ministers and senior party leaders performing various ‘asanas.’ Yoga instructors guided the large crowd in both the indoor and outdoor stadium areas through different asanas.

Minister Brajesh Singh emphasised the theme “Yoga for Self and Society” at the event, highlighting yoga’s transformative power and its positive impact on individuals. “The theme this year in itself is aimed at spreading more an more awareness among people about Yoga and its benefits. People are requested to inculcate yoga in their routine in order to lead a health life,” he said.

Similarly, MP Dr. Mahesh Sharma also urged people to practice yoga daily, noting its benefits for the mind, body, and soul. “Yoga keeps our mind, body and soul healthy. It is a matter of pride that people have gathered in huge numbers at the stadium to participate and perform asanas which are beneficial to health,” Sharma said.

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma expressed pride in the district’s participation. “It is a matter of great pride that people of the district who have been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative are participating in great numbers...” he said. Kumar further credited administrative officials and Gautam Budh Nagar police for their roles in organizing and ensuring the event’s success.

Residential societies and complexes in Noida and Greater Noida also participated across the district, with resident welfare associations encouraging residents to incorporate yoga into their routines. Sanjeev Kumar, Senior vice president of the district development RWA in Sector 51, highlighted the enthusiasm among residents. “Residents have showed great enthusiasm by participating in this event, as yoga is important for a holistic living and peace of mind,” Kumar added. Similarly, in Sector 78, residents of Hyde Park observed Yoga Day, inaugurating a new Central Park and performing yoga there, according to apartment owners association (AOA) president Sujeet Kumar.

This year, the government of India themed the event “Yoga for Self and Society,” highlighting yoga’s transformative power and its positive impact on individuals. June 21, celebrated as International Yoga Day, underscores integrating yoga into daily life for overall well-being. Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the concept in his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly, and it has since gained global popularity.