Noida: One killed in road accident in Sector 61

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 23:06 IST

Noida: A 28-year-old man died Wednesday morning when the motorcycle he was riding was hit allegedly by a speeding car near Sector 61. The car driver was also injured and is recuperating at a private hospital.

The victim was identified as Devdas, from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, who was on his way to work, at a private company in Noida. According to the police, a speeding Maruti Ciaz hit his motorcycle from behind around 6am, after which the car collided with a divider.

“A call was made by a passerby to the police helpline after which a team was rushed. The car driver was also injured and both of them were rushed to a nearby hospital where Devdas was declared brought dead. His body was sent for an autopsy and his family was informed,” said Shavez Khan, station house officer, Sector 58 police station.

The driver of the car was identified as Kanishk, a resident of a high rise in Sector 121. Police said he is out of danger. A case of negligence and rash driving was registered against him at the Sector 58 police station. Police said they will question him and take due legal action.

In another accident, five people were injured when the auto rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a stationary bus near NSEZ in the Phase 2 area on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said four of the injured are of the same family based in Sambhal while the fifth victim is from Hathras. Police suspect the auto driver did not see the bus and crashed into it.

“The victims were immediately rushed to Yatharth hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Some of their injuries are severe. So far, no police complaint has been filed but we will take necessary action once a complaint comes in,” said Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer, Phase 2 police station.

.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 23:06 IST