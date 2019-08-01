Nuh resident booked for triple talaq

cities

Gurugram Nuh Police booked a 22-year-old man for announcing triple talaq to his wife on Thursday over a phone call, the police said. No arrest has been made so far.

A case under Section 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, which was passed by the Rajya Sabha on July 30, and Section 506 (threatening for life) of the Indian Penal Code at Nagina police station on Thursday, the police said.

Ajay Veer Bhandana, station house officer (SHO) of Nagina police station, said that they had received a complaint from a 20-year-old woman of village Kherli in Nuh, alleging that her husband called her mother on Thursday morning and said ‘talaq, talaq, talaq’.

“The complainant had got married to a driver in village Dhadoli of Pinagwan two years ago and since then, he and his family members have been torturing her for dowry,” he said.

According to the woman’s family, her in-laws have been harassing her since she moved in with them in 2017.

The police said that they had received a complaint from the woman’s family about domestic violence and harassment over dowry. A case was registered on July 29 after conducting an investigation against the husband’s family for cruelty towards a woman. Police said they had recorded woman’s statements and started an investigation.

The accused, upon learning about the case on Thursday, called his mother-in-law, allegedly threatened her and asked to not send her daughter to their home.

Sangeeta Kalia, superintendent of police, Nuh, said, “This is the first case registered in the state after the Parliament approved an Act that makes the Muslim practice of instant divorce a criminal offence. The accused repeated talaq thrice and threatened the woman’s family members of dire consequences,” she said.

According to the new law, Muslim men can be jailed for up to three years if found guilty of giving triple talaq. HT has a copy of the FIR.

