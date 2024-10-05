10 killed as floods devastate Meghalaya’s Garo Hills; CM reviews relief efforts

Meghalaya cchief minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday held a review meeting on the flood situation wreaking havoc across all five districts of Garo Hills, with South and West Garo Hills bearing the brunt of the devastation. The floods, triggered by incessant rains since Friday midnight, have severely impacted the Dalu area of West Garo Hills and Gasuapara in South Garo Hills, where bridges have been washed away. The road connectivity between Dalu and Baghmara in Meghalaya has been disrupted by multiple landslides. (Representational image)

The CM expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, as three civilians from Dalu and seven from Hatiasia Songma village under Gasuapara police station were confirmed dead. The villagers were tragically buried under a landslide. Sangma directed immediate ex-gratia payments to the next of kin and instructed the administration to seek any necessary assistance from the government to bolster relief efforts.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to carry out search and rescue operations in the most severely affected areas. Meanwhile, road connectivity between Dalu and Baghmara has been disrupted by multiple landslides, prompting the Chief Minister to direct the identification of alternative routes to restore access.

In response to the collapse of wooden bridges, the CM suggested the use of Bailey bridge technology for rebuilding efforts. This modular, prefabricated truss bridge design will allow for rapid assembly and transportation. Sangma also revealed that all wooden bridges across the state have been identified for replacement with more durable structures.

Electricity is expected to be restored in most affected regions by today, according to officials of the state electricity corporation. Sangma stressed that every effort should be made to alleviate the difficulties faced by the public and ensure adequate relief operations. Additionally, he has asked the administration to remain on high alert and to continuously monitor the evolving situation.