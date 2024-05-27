15 children evacuated after fire breaks out inside hospital in UP’s Baghpat

A major fire broke out at the top floor of a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district on Monday morning, officials said. At least 15 children were safely evacuated due to timely intervention of fire safety personnel and doctors. (HT photo sourced)

At least 15 children were safely evacuated due to timely intervention of fire safety personnel and doctors in Baraut Town’s Astha hospital.

Chief fire officer of Bagpat, Amrendra Pratap Singh said that four fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

Patients were evacuated safely, and the fire has been doused. The cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained.

Dr Abhinav Tomar of the child care unit said that he received information about a fire at around 4:30am after which he rushed to the hospital.

The fire broke out at the top floor and fifteen children were undergoing treatment on the floor below.

“Our priority was to evacuate the children safely as few of them were on ventilators and oxygen”, said Dr Tomar adding that the evacuated patients were shifted to other hospitals in the vicinity.

He added that other patients were undergoing treatment on other floors adding that he was not aware about their exact number, but all were safe.

According to him, a short circuit might have caused the fire as waste material was dumped on the top floor.

The development comes two days after a massive fire broke out at a private children’s hospital in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar, leaving seven newborns dead.

The officials of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said the blaze broke out at the Baby Care New Born Hospital around 11:30pm on Saturday and soon spread to two other adjacent buildings.