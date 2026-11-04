Kottayam , An 18-year-old youth was arrested after the car he was driving with a burst tyre continued speeding along the road, scattering sparks and ramming into over a dozen vehicles before residents managed to stop it in this district, police said. 18-year-old arrested after car with burst tyre hits over a dozen vehicles

The accused, Gokul, who resides near the Thiruvalla railway station, allegedly drove the rented Toyota Innova at high speed for nearly eight km, causing a series of accidents on Tuesday evening.

Police said the youth, who had hired the car from Thiruvalla, was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol or narcotic drugs, though this was yet to be ascertained.

The car was proceeding towards Changanassery when it first hit a scooter ridden by Nanditha at Mundukotta in Paippad. She was returning home after work at a private hospital in Thiruvalla.

The woman sustained serious injuries to her hands and legs and was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvalla.

However, the driver did not stop and continued speeding through Thrikodithanam towards Thengana. At Kannottu, the car rammed into six more vehicles, police said.

By then, one of the car's front tyres had burst. Despite this, the vehicle continued its journey, with sparks flying as the damaged tyre scraped against the road. More than a dozen vehicles were reportedly damaged in the series of accidents.

As the car continued its dangerous drive, residents chased it and managed to intercept it. They subsequently alerted the Thrikodithanam police, who reached the spot and took Gokul into custody.

The incident also triggered a major traffic congestion in the area for a considerable time.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over road accidents involving underage drivers in Keralam.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over a spate of reckless driving incidents involving young motorists in Keralam. Recent cases include an accident involving a minor in Cheranalloor and another involving a 19-year-old man in Nedumbassery, where a Mercedes-Benz and a Mini Cooper were reportedly involved.

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