Man, 32, dies after falling into water-filled pit in Delhi's Prem Nagar

A 32-year-old man died after he allegedly fell into a water-filled pit in a vacant private plot while returning home allegedly in an inebriated condition in the Brij Vihar area of Prem Nagar, northwest Delhi, late Thursday night, police said on Sunday. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the water-filled site as part of the ongoing inquiry and did not reveal whether it was filled by rainwater. (Representational/HT Photo/Sunil Ghosh)

The deceased was identified as Himanshu Pal, who worked at a private factory in Mundka, police said. “The incident took place around 11pm, when Pal was returning home. It was found that there was a vacant plot near his residence and that it had accumulated around eight to 10 feet of water,” a senior police officer said.

Police said a neighbour spotted Pal floating in the water and raised an alarm, after which several people from the area gathered at the spot and tried to rescue him with a rope, but in vain.

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Postmortem and further investigation Police said Pal’s father, Raj Kumar, told investigators that his son had left home around 4pm on Thursday for some work. “Prima facie, it appears that the man may have fallen into the water-filled pit while returning home. However, all aspects of the incident are being examined,” a police officer said.

Police are also looking into the circumstances leading up to Pal’s fall and whether any other factors contributed to his death. “We have not ruled out any possibility at this stage”, the officer said.

The body was sent for a postmortem examination. The report is expected to help establish the exact cause of death. Action will be taken based on the postmortem findings and the outcome of the investigation, they said.

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Police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the water-filled site as part of the ongoing inquiry and did not reveal whether it was filled by rainwater.

The owner of the plot was not yet disclosed. Pal was married and is survived by his wife and their three-year-old son.