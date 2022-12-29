Home / Cities / Others / 5 hurt as Cong-BJP supporters clash in Tripura

5 hurt as Cong-BJP supporters clash in Tripura

Published on Dec 29, 2022 08:21 AM IST

Police said that the vehicles of Congress supporters were damaged during the party’s door-to-door campaign and triggered the clash

Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha said that the BJP supporters damaged their vehicles. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

Five people have been injured in a clash between Opposition Congress and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters at Sarkar Para in Tripura’s Gomati district.

Police said that the vehicles of Congress supporters were damaged during the party’s door-to-door campaign and triggered the clash. They said that they rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

“ We took a suo moto cognisance of the clash and started an investigation. We have not identified the political affiliations of the injured ones. So far, none has been arrested. The situation is peaceful now,” said Gomati police superintendent Ajit Pratap Singh.

Congress leader Asish Kumar Saha said that the BJP supporters damaged their vehicles and attacked them. “Few of our leaders including the district Congress president were injured,” said Saha.

