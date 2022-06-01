6 Baghpat cops suspended for dereliction of duty
Five constables and a head constable of Baghpat police were suspended on Tuesday for allegedly not delivering warrants to the accused issued by the courts.
The cops in five police stations were found involved in the malpractice. It is alleged that they deliberately avoided delivering warrants to the accused, possibly in return of some benefits.
SP of Baghpat Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said that constable Sarfaraz of Baleni police station, constable Brijesh of Baghpat Kotwali, head constable Dharampal Singh of Chaprauli police station, woman constable Meenakshi of Singhawli Aheer police station, constable Yogesh Kumar of Baraut police station and constable Vikas Kumar of ‘112’ emergency helpline service have been suspended after they were found involved in the malpractice.
SP further said that departmental enquiry would also be initiated against the suspended cops and incharge of their respective police stations.
SP said that he ordered for a confidential investigation into the matter after receiving complaints about the issue. During the two-month long investigation, anomalies were detected in the number of warrants issued and those recorded in the register of the police stations. The mismatch in numbers of both the records exposed the misconduct of the constables and they were suspended, said the official.
Jadaun said that warrants issued by the courts are sent to the police stations. The staff designated to deal with these warrants are responsible to ensure its delivery to the concerned persons after recording it in the registers.
The official admitted that the cops might be doing it in return of some personal benefits or obliging some influential persons and relatives.
He said that cops in Ramala and Chandinagar police stations were found discharging their duties appropriately and therefore they were rewarded with cash prizes.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics